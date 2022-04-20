Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $49.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on FURCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($56.99) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS FURCF traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

