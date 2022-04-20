Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. 55,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,282,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,442,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is based in Singapore.

