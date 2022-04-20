Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.25

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 1042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

