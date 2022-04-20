Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $39.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 10,358,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,300,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,801,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

