Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

FN stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 192,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,068. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

