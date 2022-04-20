Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. 6,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 360,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.