Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.91

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.91 and last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 37581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.04.

XTC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of C$348.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.58.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.10 million. Research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

