Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,728,661 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 744,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 662.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 151,861 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

