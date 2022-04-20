Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Eversource Energy traded as high as $93.51 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 1677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

