Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

