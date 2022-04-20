Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

