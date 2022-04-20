Evedo (EVED) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $483,375.00

Evedo (EVED) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $943,770.98 and $483,375.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00103376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

