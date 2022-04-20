European Wax Center, Inc. Declares Dividend of $3.30 (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.30 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

