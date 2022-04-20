Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

