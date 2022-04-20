ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 7,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

