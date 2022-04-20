Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

NYSE ELS opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 646,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

