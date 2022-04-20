Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $33.53. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 548 shares.

The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQBK. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 127.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $554.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.