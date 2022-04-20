Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.41. 1,332,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.65 and its 200-day moving average is $254.05. Equifax has a one year low of $191.70 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.42.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

