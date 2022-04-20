Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.29 billion.Equifax also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.980-$2.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Equifax stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.41. 1,332,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.05. Equifax has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Equifax by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

