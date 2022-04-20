Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,454 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 58,454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of QUALCOMM worth $319,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 179,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

