Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $222,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.