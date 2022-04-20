Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Generac worth $104,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.40 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

