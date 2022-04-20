Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 789,494 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $299,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after purchasing an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,940,000 after buying an additional 111,049 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,794,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,526,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,105,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $95.90.

