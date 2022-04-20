Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,817 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $201,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

