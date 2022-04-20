Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $338,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.