Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $120,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,122,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

RPV stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $87.64.

