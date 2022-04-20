Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $88.62 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $88,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 61,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

EMR traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. 9,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

