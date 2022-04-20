Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $253,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,615,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

