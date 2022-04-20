Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $285,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $528,021,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,501,000. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $249.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

