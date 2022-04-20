Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of U.S. Bancorp worth $211,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

USB opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

