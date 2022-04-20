Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,650 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.73% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $113,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

