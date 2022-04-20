Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $94,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. 4,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,957. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

