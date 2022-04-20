Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of BlackRock worth $385,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $701.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $836.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

