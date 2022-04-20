Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $96,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.