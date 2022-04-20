Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52,153 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Zoetis worth $361,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average of $207.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.22 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

