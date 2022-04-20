Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,348 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Keysight Technologies worth $124,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.77. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

