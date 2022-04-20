Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,684 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $238,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
