Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 109,264 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $103,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.25. 1,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,791. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

