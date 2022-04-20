Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.30

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 99727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

