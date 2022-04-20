Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,516 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

