Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 109,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

