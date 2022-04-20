Enjin Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $214.28 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $214.28 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00103360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,223,706 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

