Enigma (ENG) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $462,784.73 and $236,306.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00260912 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.58 or 0.00663751 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars.

