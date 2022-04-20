Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.12. 41,865 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Get Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 504,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 225,670 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.