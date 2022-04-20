EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in EngageSmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EngageSmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EngageSmart by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ESMT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
