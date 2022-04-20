EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in EngageSmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EngageSmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EngageSmart by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESMT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.