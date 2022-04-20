Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$45.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.88) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.72.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,584. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

