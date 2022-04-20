Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE EHC opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

