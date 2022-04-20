Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.22

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Enact Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ACT)

Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

