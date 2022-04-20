Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

