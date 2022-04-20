Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF)
