Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 5,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.